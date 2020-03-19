Lori Harvey denies claims that she is not quarantining after a backlash

%MINIFYHTML106ea743d1bedc51b408ed422a9906a211% %MINIFYHTML106ea743d1bedc51b408ed422a9906a212%

Instagram

Future's girlfriend seems to be implying that he gave up social estrangement and was ready to go to a party amid the Coronavirus pandemic in his recent social media post.

Up News Info –

Lori harvey is making things clear. The rapper's model girlfriend Future She initially got a negative response after she seemed to imply that he had given up on social distancing and was ready to leave his home for a party amid the Coronavirus pandemic in his recent social media post.

On Thursday March 19, the 23-year-old went to her Instagram account to share a video of her wearing a zebra print dress next to a mini handbag. She completed her dazzling look in strappy black heels.

%MINIFYHTML106ea743d1bedc51b408ed422a9906a213% %MINIFYHTML106ea743d1bedc51b408ed422a9906a214%

%MINIFYHTML106ea743d1bedc51b408ed422a9906a215% %MINIFYHTML106ea743d1bedc51b408ed422a9906a216%

While Lori looked amazing in the tight dress, the post only made people wonder if she was ignoring government and health officials as they urge people to stay home and practice social distancing in the midst of Coronavirus outbreak. "It's where you're going … it's quarantine and you're trying to go hunting," wrote one of his followers in the comment section.

"Madam … where is … nvm?" Asked another. "Mam, I hope you stay inside," someone else chimed in.

Apparently noticing the speculation, she quickly cleared the air. In response to a comment, stepdaughter of Steve Harvey He clarified, "I'm on the couch watching TV before they start."

This comes after the actress Hilary Duff He called the young people who were still going to the party in the middle of a recommendation for social distancing. In a video he posted on Sunday March 15 on Instagram Stories, the "Lizzie McGuire" star said: "To all of you, young and old, ** holes that keep on partying: go home." The mother of two children added: "Please stop killing the elderly."

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, also stressed the importance of quarantine, noting that "the millennial generation military" must take "every precaution to protect their parents and grandparents. " She said in "Good morning america"Tuesday", right now we need the millennial generation army to do everything possible to protect themselves from infection, because we know that many of their cases will be mild or asymptomatic, and we will make sure that they are doing all possible precaution to protect their parents and grandparents. "