Looking for hospital beds, alternative places for the not-so-sick – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Much has been said about how the hospital will manage the very sick; People who will need fans and critical care. Then there is another challenge: what to do with people who are not very ill, but who need to isolate themselves so that they can recover without spreading the virus to people who are not infected.

"Please don't go to the emergency room or urgent care center unless you have a true life-threatening emergency," says Grant Colfax, San Francisco Director of Public Health.

On Thursday, San Francisco health officials begged everyone to avoid the emergency room if possible. An overwhelmed healthcare system is at the heart of this crisis, and that means finding a place to isolate people who don't necessarily need a hospital.

"You have to look at the picture of additional assets," explained Governor Gavin Newsom. "Not just for the homeless, but for the general population."

Newsom believes that California will need up to 20,000 additional beds beyond our hospital capacity.

"We will announce two large hospitals that we have acquired and that we are going to add to our portfolio to address that gap of 19, 20 thousand," Newsom said of the effort to find more space.

And the two hospitals are just a start. The state has also identified 960 hotels it could use, along with 1,300 travel trailers, and the possibility of temporary facilities at places like county fairs, gun shops, and vacant lots.

San Francisco has also begun to use the hotel space for a population.

"Those first few people were homeless people who were examined at the hospital that show no signs that they need to be hospitalized," said Trent Rohrer, chief of the San Francisco Human Services Agency. "Then we moved them from the hospitals to that particular hotel."

On Thursday, I asked if San Francisco was looking for other places to isolate those who do not need to be hospitalized. I was told that it was considered the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, but it was felt that it did not fit the task well. It is fair to assume that other sites are being looked at, anything to alleviate the stress of our hospitals and our critically needed critical care services.

"Those places desperately need to be saved for the people who are really sick and who need it most," Colfax told city residents.

San Francisco General Hospital says it is preparing to isolate coronavirus patients on a single floor of the hospital.