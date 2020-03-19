Look at a contestant from & # 39; Price is Right & # 39; lose a fight with Big Wheel, because sports are gone and resistance is useless

The sports are gone and nothing matters, and the machines are starting to fight back.

Well that could be a little hyperbolic.

If he's quarantined, as he should be, then there's probably time to catch up on a tradition he hasn't lived in since he used to pretend he was sick in elementary school: watch "The Price is Right,quot; on the subway.

Some things have changed since the last time you saw him, (that's Drew Carey, do not Bob Barker), but the big wheel remains the same. There are few traditions in sports, if "Danger!" It is sport, so you can bet that "The price is right,quot; is as durable as turning the big wheel. The great wheel is love. The great wheel is life.

But the Great Wheel has always had a way to humiliate its opponents, both figuratively and literally. The Great Wheel has not only destroyed contestants' hopes of betting on a moped and a beautiful kitchen set, but how many beer casings have been exposed to the world when a contestant searches for a mango? How many plumbers crack?

But still, while Big Wheel has taken away the souls and spirits of would-be bidders from the showcase, it can also take down the contestants, as was the case in Thursday's episode on CBS.

Poor Simrath. She goes through all of this in these nine seconds. The determination. The intimidation of the steering wheel. The pressure to perform. The decent turn. Then the fall.

But she quickly stood up, not just for Carey, but for the fellow contestant with the yellow shirt behind her. She gets up, gives the world twice the approval, and everything is fine.

Everything is very metaphorical for our current situation, right? Only through the other can we really rise again. Let this be a lesson: do your best, even if you can fail and be ashamed on national television. There will always be an opportunity to go back up and win that trip with all expenses paid to Brazil. Or something.

This type of Twitter says it best:

Please come back, sports.