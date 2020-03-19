Local herb store thrives amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Orders are arriving and the line is lengthening.

"Since I usually make products once or twice a week, I now make them every day and sell them out before the end of the day," Maria Lemay-Bey, owner of the Moor Herbs market.

The Moor Herbs market on the West Seven Mile in Detroit is seeing increased sales as people search for ways to improve their immune systems.

"I have sea moss, it's apple, mango and blueberry. My favorites. So I can't wait to try it. I know it's good," said Rhonda Ravenell.

Although health professionals speak out against natural remedies, clients say there is no better way to take care of the body.

"I think I got some black seeds and Maringa. Very good for blood. So my goal is to keep the blood clean because its red and white blood cells can fight almost anything, "said Micah Boone.

Customers have been lining up for dozens for this alkaline water and the owners of Moor Herbs say that this machine is responsible for removing impurities from the water and they say that the final product can help you strengthen your immune system.

The products on the shelves have not been approved by federal health regulators for treatment, prevention, or cures.

However, supplies have been selling since COVID-19 emerged locally.

“As first, it started in early March. I was getting busier and I'm thinking ‘Oh! Oh! We're doing it right. "Thinking it's just us and it's spring and people feeling good. Then when the coronavirus came to Michigan last week it tripled and we've been very busy ever since. We can't save anything. on the shelves, "said Lemay-Bey.

