Live updates of the coronavirus: deaths from Italy at 3,405; cases up to 41,000 | News

The number of deaths from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, beating the total number of deaths recorded so far in China, officials said Thursday.

Thursday's figure represented a slight improvement on the previous day, when Italy recorded 475 deaths from COVID-19, while The world has stepped up efforts against the coronavirus pandemic by closing schools, closing cities, and imposing strict border controls.

The total number of infections in Italy also increased to more than 41,000, while the cases in Germany, Iran and Spain increased to more than 12,000 each.

Plus:

Almost 220,000 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus worldwide, of which at least 84,000 have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 8,800 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Here are all the latest updates:

Friday March 20

00:01 GMT Friday – Fears for tourism in Bali amid a coronavirus pandemic

Indonesia will suspend its visa policy by arriving for a month from Friday to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus in the archipelago, effectively shutting down the country's tourism.

For the tourist island of Bali, where more than three-quarters of the economy is linked to tourism, the de facto border closure could prove catastrophic for the population of 4.2 million people.

Read the full story here.

23:55 GMT Thursday – US court declines to release immigration detainees

A federal judge in the United States refused to order the release of immigration detainees who may be especially vulnerable to the new coronavirus because they are old or have underlying health conditions, according to the Associated Press news agency.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sought the release of nine detainees at the Northwest Detention Center of the United States Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Tacoma, Washington State. .

Federal District Judge James L Robart said he was aware of the severity and rapid evolution of the COVID-19 crisis, but that there is no evidence of an outbreak in the private jail or that the agency's precautions are inadequate.

20:00 GMT Thursday – Potential coronavirus treatment promoted by Trump already in short supply – pharmacists

According to independent pharmacies and the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP), supply of a malaria treatment that has been tried with some success against the new coronavirus is scarce as demand increases amid the outbreak of rapid spread.

The ASHP, which maintains a shortage drug list independent from the US Food and Drug Administration list. The U.S. plans to add the generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to its shortage list later Thursday, according to Erin Fox, chief director of drug information at the University of Utah Health, who maintains the shortage list for the ASHP.

The FDA could not immediately be reached for comment, but hydroxychloroquine is not currently on its shortage drug list.

President Donald Trump on Thursday asked US health regulators. USA To accelerate possible therapies for the treatment of COVID-19 for which there are no approved treatments or vaccines.

19:55 GMT Thursday: US sick leave aid. USA Leave millions of workers in the cold

There's usually only room to stand in the O & # 39; Duffy & # 39; s pub on St. Patrick's Day, while patrons don the green pack at the bar to share a drink or two and plenty of food . But this year, owner Jamie Kavanaugh and one of his waiters sat alone on the holiday commemorating Ireland's patron saint. Like restaurants across the country, Kavanaugh's Kalamazoo, Michigan bar can now serve only takeout as part of social distancing ordinances aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic.

"People often celebrate, smile, give each other, share hugs and smiles. Instead, the pub is empty," Kavanaugh told Al Jazeera. "People who came to take away didn't even want to go through the door, and they are afraid to use the pen to sign."

Read more here.

I am Ted Regency in Kuala Lumpur with Al Jazeera's continued coverage of the developing coronavirus pandemic.

