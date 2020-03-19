Lions hit baggers late – Up News Info Detroit

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions had a chance to build a huge lead in the first half.

They had a chance to save it in the second half.

When the door was left open for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers took over.

Detroit settled for five field goals from Matt Prater and Lions defensive end Trey Flowers received a questionable penalty on each of Green Bay's last two units, helping the Packers achieve a 23- victory. 22 on Monday night.

"It all comes down to finishing, that's an important part," wide receiver Kenny Golladay said. "Finishing the game. Ending offensively when we are in the red zone. Put points as touchdowns, not as field goals. "

The Lions were in position for a major victory on the NFC North road after they opened a 22-13 lead with 12:17 remaining. Prater connected from 54 yards after Justin Coleman intercepted a Rodgers pass that came out of the Darrius Shepherd mask in Lions 2.

But Detroit (2-2-1) was shut out the rest of the way, and Rodgers led the Packers on two touchdowns.

First, Rodgers threw a magnificent 35-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 9:03 remaining. The Lions fired Rodgers on the third attempt earlier in the game, but the Packers received a first attempt when Flowers was singled out for illegal use of hands.

Green Bay (5-1) recovered the ball with 6:46 left and made a 14-play run that ended with Mason Crosby's 23-yard field goal when time expired. Flowers had another penalty for illegal use of hands that helped the division-leading Packers run out of time.

"I didn't think hands on the chest was a penalty," Flowers said. "I thought about hands on my face, but I had it right here in the chest."

The pair of late flags on Flowers caught the attention of Hall of Fame runner and former Lions star Barry Sanders, who called the sanctions "disgusting,quot; in a Twitter post.

Referee Clete Blakeman said each call was made by referee Jeff Rice, and discussed the last one with him.

"Basically, it's because of the illegal use of the hands, no hands to the face," Blakeman told a reporter at the pool. "To be a foul, we basically need a forceful contact that extends to the defender's head and neck area.

"So, in his mind, he had held it, it was prolonged, and that was what created the fault."

Stafford was 18 of 32 for 265 yards, and Golladay finished with five catches for 121 yards.

Detroit also recovered two fumbles, but was doomed for its inability to get the ball into the end zone after Kerryon Johnson scored a 1-yard touchdown with 6:35 remaining in the first quarter, helping the Lions build a 13-0 lead.

Green Bay came to the board with a 5-yard TD pass from Rodgers to Jamaal Williams midway through the second quarter. The Packers were queuing for a field goal when the Lions were penalized for having too many men on the field, giving Rodgers and company another shot.

"We have a couple of different calls there in that situation, and one of the guys just didn't get the call," said coach Matt Patricia. "We have to fix that and make sure that doesn't happen. We can't give Aaron Rodgers another chance."

