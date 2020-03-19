Linda Fairstein sues Ava DuVernay for defamation of "when they see us,quot;

For Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein, she appears to still be embittered by Ava DuVernay's Netflix docuseries when they see us and sued her this week for defamation.

"In the film series, which the Defendants have marketed and promoted as a true story, the Defendants portray Ms. Fairstein, using her real name, as an unethical, racist villain who is determined to imprison innocent children of color at any cost. " allegations

Viewers made an exception to Fairstein's mishandling of the case, which saw five black teenage girls incarcerated for a crime they didn't commit, and boycotted their book and workplace publisher until everyone left her.

DuVernay actually tried to consult with Fairstein, but reportedly declined to consult with Netflix about the miniseries if they spoke to their victims.

"Her point of view was clearly that she didn't want us to talk to the five men if we were talking to her," producer Jane Rosenthal said on Variety at the time.

DuVernay has not yet responded to the lawsuit.