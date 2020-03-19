Home Entertainment Linda Fairstein sues Ava DuVernay for defamation of "when they see us,quot;

Linda Fairstein sues Ava DuVernay for defamation of "when they see us,quot;

For Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein, she appears to still be embittered by Ava DuVernay's Netflix docuseries when they see us and sued her this week for defamation.

"In the film series, which the Defendants have marketed and promoted as a true story, the Defendants portray Ms. Fairstein, using her real name, as an unethical, racist villain who is determined to imprison innocent children of color at any cost. " allegations

