Lil Baby Denies Being Drugged

Lil Baby recently visited The Breakfast Club for an interview, and very quickly, fans accused the rapper of being drugged after he seemed to curse his words throughout the interview.

During the interview, Lil Baby picked up his water bottle, turned it upside down, and seemed to pour himself an imaginary glass of water, and fans were convinced that he was under the influence of something, namely the percocet.

"I don't take Percocets," he tweeted.

But his fans aren't buying, and Twitter quickly pulled out several clips of the rapper acting unconventionally, and made a pretty damning case.

Last month, he spoke to the New York Times where he addressed fan speculation.

"I try. Because I've rapped about drugs that I don't even take. People think I take them and then take them thinking I take them. How to blow up Percs [Percocet]. I don't explode Percs, period. Occasionally, I used to take half of one, but I say it in my punches because it could burst one and that's what's happening, "he admitted.