Lil Baby Denies Being Drugged

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Lil Baby recently visited The Breakfast Club for an interview, and very quickly, fans accused the rapper of being drugged after he seemed to curse his words throughout the interview.

During the interview, Lil Baby picked up his water bottle, turned it upside down, and seemed to pour himself an imaginary glass of water, and fans were convinced that he was under the influence of something, namely the percocet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here