LeToya-Luckett-Announces-Second-Pregnancy

Congratulations to R&B singer LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker as the couple welcome their second child.

Posted with a photo on Instagram, which shows the singer turned actress with a baby bump, dressed in white and with a serene background, she slid this on our desks.

She wrote:

Dear God, thank you. Growing and shining in your light and love! Very happy and grateful for our little package. "

If you recall, the singer and Tommicus welcomed their baby, Gianna Iman Walke, in January 2019. Tommicus also has a daughter from a previous relationship. The two were married in 2017.

The couple also appears on T.I. & Tiny: Family & Friends Family Hustle