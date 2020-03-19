LeToya Luckett announces her second pregnancy!

%MINIFYHTMLa6fced2f2dd77d87786365aebcc2d06411% %MINIFYHTMLa6fced2f2dd77d87786365aebcc2d06412%

Happy news for the former Destiny’s Child member! LeToya Luckett went to social media today to announce that she is about to become a mother of two!

The star showed off her tummy and was thrilled with how excited she is waiting a second time.

The photo was taken on the beach and it looked amazing!

Given that the Destiny’s Child student tagged her husband Tommicus Walker in the post, it is possible that he was the one who captured the beautiful catch.

In the legend, LeToya wrote: ‘Dear God, thank you. Growing and shining in your light and love! Very happy and grateful for our little package ❤️✨🥰. ’

The photo showed the expectant mother of two children looking out at the ocean while barefoot.

She looked angelic in a white dress and also rested her hand on her growing baby bump.

It didn't take long for her Xscape student Tiny Harris to react to the ad, sending her a sweet congratulatory message that says, "Congratulations, ma'am !!!"

Ludacris was another celebrity who commented on the baby news, leaving the following emojis: "below the post."

LeToya responded to his comment with: "Round 2 brother,quot;.

June Ambrose also joined the others in the comment section, writing: ‘Congratulations dear! Game time, part two ".

LeToya's husband also shared his happiness that they are going to be parents for the second time, writing: "I told everyone we were going back / back … thank goodness (red heart emoji)".

He also shared the same photo of his future wife on his own platform and, next to her, wrote: ‘Thank God for blessing my wife to bring our healthy son in the name of Jesus. PS I told them I was going to go back / back like a sprinter. "

As fans know, LeToya and Tommicus already have a daughter named Gianna Iman Walker.

The boy just turned one year old in January! In addition to her and the baby on the way, the man is also the father of another daughter, Madison, 7, from another relationship.



