Leslie Jones might be too much for even RuPaul at Drag Race Pic

We better all be ready for tomorrow night Endurance race, why Leslie Jones it's in the house.

The comedian and ex SNL Star is serving as a guest judge, and judging from the exclusive photo above, he is going to make his mark on the show. Not content to just stand there and just smile like Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage, and RuPaul, he seems to be twerking.

We can't stop staring at the expression on Ru's face as Leslie teases her, and we can't forget how Leslie seems to be living her best life in her guest performance.

We'll see how it goes when the episode airs tomorrow at 8 p.m. in VH1, but we can't imagine that it won't absolutely kill him, as he's been everywhere he's been going lately.