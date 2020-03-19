LeBron James shows things get real during quarantine as he and his wife Savannah have hair problems

Roommates, now that we are all in a forced lockdown, that means that our regular schedule has been severely disrupted, specifically our grooming habits. LeBron James recently posted a video on social media that shows him and his wife Savannah going through the struggle of not being able to fix their hair.

With the entire NBA season suspended for at least 30 days (or possibly longer given the progress of the coronavirus outbreak), LeBron James and his family are trapped inside their home like everyone else in the country.

Since everyone is supposed to practice social distancing to help curb the spread of the virus and hopefully help us get back into our daily lives sooner, a luxury that is currently on indefinite hold is hair care.

In an Instagram video, LeBron acknowledged how bad his hair and beard look these days because he can't cut his barber's hair. He then zooms in on his wife Savannah, who is seen cutting her own braids because she obviously can't fix her hair either.

LeBron said this in the video:

"I can't even cut my barber's hair, I want him to stay away from him." I look like Tom Hanks out of "Castaway." She can't even go and fix her hair, so she just cut them herself. Lil Whoopi Goldberg around here. The fight is real at James' house right now. "

We definitely feel your pain.

Roommates, what do you think about this?