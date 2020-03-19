LeBron James and Savannah James are isolated at home – Take a look at Savannah cutting her own braids

LeBron James and Savannah James are also isolated in their home, and he just shared a video on his social media account. He's updating fans in this whole situation.

LeBron told his followers that he couldn't even cut his hair these days, and that he looks like Tom Hanks in the movie Cast Away.

He also said that Savannah has to cut her own braids. Check out the video he shared on his social media account.

Someone commented: ‘I swear I'm about to be me. I'm about to take off my braids because I don't have anything else to do smh, "and another follower posted this:" Oh, she's brave taking off her braids like this. "

Another person said, "We are all going to be homeless even when we are home," and another person posted, "Dawg, this is not a basketball thing that is killing me. I am obligated to spend time with my girlfriend. I did not. " I even know I had 😭 & # 39;

One follower said, "I wonder if he has taken advantage of the NBA's no-drug test rule, you know the herb is legal in California."

Someone else posted: "Any man who asks you for help removing your hair or uninstalling a tissue is a real MVP."

One follower said: hope I hope that I and my husband have this kind of relationship. I love you ♥ ️ ’and someone else posted this:‘ And yet no one would know how "sloppy,quot; you look without posting it on social media. "

One commenter believes "Quarantine is going to be fun, I found out yesterday that I have siblings," and another fan said, "My dog ​​just coughed on me," "I'll finally send him to these Chinese."

Ad

LeBron made the headlines not long ago when she made Beyonce and Jay-Z's daughter the happiest girl on the planet.



Post views:

0 0