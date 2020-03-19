Latest US Elections: Connecticut Postpones Presidential Primaries | USA News

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday that he decided to move the presidential primaries from April 28 to a later date to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Democrat announced on Twitter that the primaries will now be held on June 2. Connecticut is the last state to postpone primary elections amid the global pandemic. Maryland, another state that was part of the April 28 primaries, also moved its primaries to June 2.

The other states to postpone are Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, and Ohio.

Connecticut's change makes it mathematically impossible for Joe Biden to get the nomination before May.

Connecticut Secretary of State Denise Merrill He said in a tweet that the decision to change the date was not light, but will give local election officials more time to prepare.

"It is an acknowledgment of the severity and nature of this crisis, and further steps may be necessary to ensure that every Connecticut voter has the opportunity to cast their vote," he said.

In other election news, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard suspended her long-range presidential campaign on Thursday.

In an email and video posted to Twitter, Gabbard offered his full support to former Vice President Joe Biden, saying "it is clear that Democratic primary voters have elected him,quot; to take office as President Donald Trump in November.

Noting their political differences, Gabbard said he respected Biden and trusted the motivations of his campaign effort.

"Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people," said Gabbard. "I am confident that he will lead our country, guided by the spirit of aloha respect and compassion, and thus help heal the division that has been tearing our country apart."