Lance Bass Hope 10th parenting attempt through surrogacy will work after past miscarriage

WENN / Instar

Although he and husband Michael Turchin are still recovering from the loss of a baby at eight weeks, the former & # 39; NSYNC member reveals that they have found another egg donor.

Up News Info –

Lance Bass still reeling from the loss of a baby late last summer (19).

FirstNSYNC star has revealed that he and her husband Michael TurchinThe ninth attempt to become parents through surrogacy seemed to be a success and they began to plan names and dream of life as parents, until they received the news that the baby had died.

%MINIFYHTMLec78a30ea393d059a8f3f8cacf645e6411% %MINIFYHTMLec78a30ea393d059a8f3f8cacf645e6412%

"Unfortunately we lost it after eight weeks, which happens to almost everyone when you're going through IVF," the 40-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. "I didn't even know that while we were going through this, but we've met so many great couples who have the same story. So you feel very supportive knowing that other people have been through it."

Bass explains that he and Turchin were particularly excited about the news about the pregnancy, as their previous eight attempts had not resulted in a pregnancy.

"You try to trick yourself into not getting excited because you know that anything can happen at any time, especially in the first few weeks when there is a good chance it won't stick," adds the singer. "You keep telling yourself that and trying not to get your hopes up, but you'll always have those thoughts deep in your brain where you're already planning their lives."

"Especially once you know the sex, you can't help but move forward all their lives and imagine what they'll be like, who they're going to marry and all kinds of things. That's what sucks."

Lance admits that coping with the loss of a dream baby was difficult, but he and Turchin are not giving up and recently found their tenth egg donor and plan to continue another round of IVF in the coming months.

"It has been a very long process, years of preparation," he says. "There have been a lot of ups and downs … Nine didn't work, so now we're at 10 and hopefully next time it will work. I'm trying not to worry about it."

And if surrogacy doesn't work for the star and her husband, they are looking for other ways to become parents. "I don't mind going ahead and adopting if this fails next time," says Lance.