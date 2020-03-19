Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin of Live P.D. they separate

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
King's wool is back on the market.
About six months after the singer first dated Sean Larkin, it seems that the couple has separated.
"Right now, we're just friends," revealed Sean in a new profile with the New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot, we only have busy schedules right now."
At the same time, the P.S. Live Star admits they did "boyfriend and girlfriend things together,quot; during their relationship. In other words, they were more than friends.
According to the host of Live PD presents PD CAMThe two crossed paths for work in New York City and "just liked each other from day one." And despite Lana's status in the music industry, Sean says the relationship was pretty normal with trips to Target, local coffee shops, and more.
"When we were in Tulsa, we were hanging out with my police friends and their spouses. We were all at Super Bowl together, dinners and things like that," he explained to the publication. "Normal things couples do with their friends."
But Sean admits that his two teenage sons were "amazed,quot; when Dad revealed who his new girlfriend was. After all, her father was suddenly able to walk 2020 Grammys red carpet with a nominee.
"They asked me if I was nervous at all," Sean recalled when speaking about the award ceremony. "We drive cars 120 miles an hour, and I don't want to look like a tough guy, but I mean, when you're behind a known shooting suspect and he jumps out of the car, you have to chase after him."
He continued, "Taking photos and answering questions. I'm not trying to sound like a brave, bully guy, like, you know. It was fun, for sure."
While Lana has not addressed the divide publicly, we have a feeling she understands the public interest. In an interview with the Los Angeles TimesThe singer was asked if fans shouldn't worry about her personal life.
"Hell no," shared the "Summertime Sadness,quot; singer. "I care what Bob Dylan is doing right now. I am curious to know if you are wearing a hoodie or a blazer. I get it."
%MINIFYHTML90904dddc1af2af00bef760e8ef7011517%