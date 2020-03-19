Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin of Live P.D. they separate

King's wool is back on the market.

%MINIFYHTML90904dddc1af2af00bef760e8ef7011513% %MINIFYHTML90904dddc1af2af00bef760e8ef7011514%

About six months after the singer first dated Sean Larkin, it seems that the couple has separated.

%MINIFYHTML90904dddc1af2af00bef760e8ef7011515% %MINIFYHTML90904dddc1af2af00bef760e8ef7011516%

"Right now, we're just friends," revealed Sean in a new profile with the New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot, we only have busy schedules right now."

At the same time, the P.S. Live Star admits they did "boyfriend and girlfriend things together,quot; during their relationship. In other words, they were more than friends.

According to the host of Live PD presents PD CAMThe two crossed paths for work in New York City and "just liked each other from day one." And despite Lana's status in the music industry, Sean says the relationship was pretty normal with trips to Target, local coffee shops, and more.

"When we were in Tulsa, we were hanging out with my police friends and their spouses. We were all at Super Bowl together, dinners and things like that," he explained to the publication. "Normal things couples do with their friends."