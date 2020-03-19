Lana Del Ray and her boyfriend police officer Sean Larkin break up

In a new report from The New York Times, it was revealed that Lana Del Ray's relationship with Sean Harkins has ended. The 46-year-old officer revealed that they broke up during a conversation with The Times about his new reality television series, Live PD.

Although they are no longer together, they are still friendly and friendly. The star stated that "right now, we're just friends," before continuing to say that their two schedules are so incredibly busy that it made more sense for them to take time apart.

Larkin, who lives in Oklahoma, claimed that he and Lana had a low-key romance. According to Sean, they hung out with their friends, police officers and their wives, and even had a Super Bowl party together, in the middle of dinners and other gatherings.

Larkin added that they stayed as usual, as other couples usually do. Although they did "normal,quot; things, Del Ray took Larkin to some prestigious events, like the 2020 Grammy Awards, where they first appeared on the red carpet as an item.

According to Larkin, he and Lana had a great time at the Grammy Awards. He explained that he was "nice, sure," while admitting at the same time that he wasn't trying to sound like a "tough guy,quot; or something too smug.

Fans of the couple know they made their official romance on Instagram last year in December. Since then, Del Ray has removed the photo from his social media profile. Todd Malm reported on December 17, 2019 that Lana had a new boyfriend.

During the third week of December on Monday, Lana revealed a photo of herself and Sean getting comfortable together. Added several romantic looking emojis.

Larkin has two children, including a 22-year-old daughter and a son. He is 12 years older than Lana. Before dating the police officer, he also had a brief relationship with the rapper, G-Eazy. Later, the "Still Be Friends,quot; artist dated Halsey, but their relationship ended on a dramatic note.



