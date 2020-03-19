Lala Kent and Randall Emmett & # 39; saddened & # 39; to postpone the wedding in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

%MINIFYHTML4b55b3ef3c90a7a0fa0dd5d95dc9fa7e11% %MINIFYHTML4b55b3ef3c90a7a0fa0dd5d95dc9fa7e12%

WENN / Judy Eddy

In a joint statement, the 30-year-old model and her fiancé announce that they "have decided to change our wedding date" due to "unfortunate circumstances."

Lala Kent Y Randall Emmett You will have to wait a little longer for your union to be official. After being engaged for almost two years, regular cast members of "Vanderpump Rules"He announced on Wednesday March 18 that they had decided to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Through a joint statement, the couple said, "We have decided to move our wedding date to July, given the unfortunate circumstances of what is happening." They added: "Obviously we are saddened by this, but for the maximum safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority."

Lala and Randall's announcement came after their reality show co-star. Jax Taylor I let the news pass during a question and answer session on Instagram Live. When answering a fan's question about whether another co-star Stassi Schroeder In canceling her Italian wedding to Beau Clark, Jax noted that she was the 30-year-old model and her promised film producer's April 18 nuptials were delayed.

While quarantining their Valley Village home, the 40-year-old television personality insisted that the couple still plan to hook up. "Don't worry; everyone is still getting married," he said before adding that he himself "would accompany them to court."

<br />

The news of Lala and Randall's wedding delay came less than a week after she joked about COVID-19. "So I can get in trouble for this, but it's okay," he said on his Instagram story. "I just don't feel like God gives me the coronavirus before I get married. I just don't see that happening to me. Let's say I have it before my wedding. I feel like that means God is like, 'B *** h. You need a little publicity. That's the only way I would get it, sorry. "

<br />

Days later, Lala returned to her social media page to tell her devotees that she would be isolated. "About to quarantine my ass," she said excitedly. "This whole situation has been too heavy. I'll catch you when this is over. Until then, be safe, stay healthy, and try not to kill each other over toilet paper."