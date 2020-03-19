Kylie Jenner Stresses Importance Of Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLe3957500b8b8c95f0b28bb48d0ea537f11% %MINIFYHTMLe3957500b8b8c95f0b28bb48d0ea537f12%

Instagram

Following in the footsteps of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Bebe Rexha and Taylor Swift, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; He advises his 166 million followers to take the virus seriously.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner He has joined the growing list of concerned young stars urging fans to take self-isolation guidelines seriously amid the chaos of the coronavirus.

Health officials are concerned that millennials are not following good health advice established to contain the pandemic, and now a large number of A-listers have turned to social media to urge teens and twentysomethings to pay attention. to the guidelines, stop partying and go home.

%MINIFYHTMLe3957500b8b8c95f0b28bb48d0ea537f13% %MINIFYHTMLe3957500b8b8c95f0b28bb48d0ea537f14%

After severe messages from Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Baby RexhaY Taylor SwiftJenner has now added her thoughts, visiting Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, to tell her 166 million followers to avoid "endangering" those around them or risking their own health.

%MINIFYHTMLe3957500b8b8c95f0b28bb48d0ea537f15% %MINIFYHTMLe3957500b8b8c95f0b28bb48d0ea537f16%

"I hope everyone feels good!" the "Keeping up with the Kardashians"Star wrote alongside an image of herself." It is very important at this time to quarantine us to make sure that we do not endanger ourselves or anyone who cannot handle this virus. "

<br />

The cosmetics tycoon also recognized health professionals, retweeting an image with doctors and nurses caught in the state of emergency.

She captioned the shot: "Not all heroes wear caps, but a lot of them wear medical uniforms."