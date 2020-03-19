Kylie Jenner claims pregnancy prepared her for COVID-19 quarantine

Kylie Jenner recently claimed that the pregnancy actually helped her deal with the new coronavirus pandemic, albeit indirectly. As authorities around the world continue to urge the public to stay behind closed doors until COVID-19 passes, Kylie recently shared with her social media followers that she already has a lot of experience at home.

Page Six reported on an Instagram story of the reality star in which she said she didn't leave her home for months when she was pregnant. In other words, getting pregnant prepared her for quarantine.

Fans of the keeping up with the Kardashians Star knows that Kylie has a baby with rapper Travis Scott, although they are not currently dating. On the subject of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Surgeon General mentioned the influence of the reality star today during an appearance on Good Morning America.

General Jerome Adams urged influencers like Kylie Jenner and other popular social media figures to encourage young people to stay home, rather than risk going out into the world and infecting older people and other at-risk populations. .

While on the show, he said, "This is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying." The Surgeon General explained that children and teens often want to do the opposite of what their parents tell them, so this is the opportunity for influencers to make a positive difference.

As noted above, Kylie welcomed her first baby into the world in 2018 with Travis Scott. Although, apparently, young children are not at the same risk as the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

Kim Kardashian, Kylie's half-sister, also recently revealed that she and her other sisters were practicing "social distancing." Followers of the media know that the term has become increasingly common and means that people must stay at least two meters away from other people.

During the coronavirus task force press conference at the White House today, Donald Trump, the President of the United States, applauded American citizens for staying away from each other at a suitable distance to thwart the spread of COVID-19.



