KUWK: Kylie Jenner begs fans to "self-quarantine,quot; after surgeon general requests her help spread awareness

After the US Surgeon General USA He asked Kylie Jenner and other social media influencers to use their huge platforms and encourage fans to "stay inside,quot;, it looks like the makeup mogul did exactly that! Kylie did not hesitate to publish about it, pleading with her millions of followers to practice social distancing and self-quarantine, stressing that the situation is "serious,quot;.

So is! It appears that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebration is doing its best to raise awareness amidst all this global threat from COVID-19.

Kylie herself has been in self-isolation since March 10, giving her even more time to stay in touch with fans on social media, reminding them of how important social distancing is right now.

People need to be reminded that since some seem to not take Coronavirus seriously and have been going out and partying during their spring break.

"If I get a crown, I get a crown. At the end of the day, I'm not going to let it stop me from partying. ”Spring Break still flocks to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/RTwqZrxqae pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC – CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2020

Seeing this, the US Surgeon General. The US, Jerome Adams, felt the need to beg Kylie and others with a great platform like his, to make their voices heard, and spread the importance of everyone staying home.

After all, Kylie has no less than 166 million followers on Instagram, so her reach is more than considerable.

HAPPY QUARANTINE SAME ?! I wouldn't be surprised if Kylie Jenner released a full Coronavirus collection pic.twitter.com/OLiufLK6uT – net content (@justnetoo) March 19, 2020

Jenner listened to Adams' words and turned to her GI Stories to address her fans, saying: ‘Hey guys, happy quarantine. I know that I have already been making my daily reminders about how important it is at this time to practice social distancing and quarantine. I'm going on my ninth day. Coronavirus is a real thing. I heard from the surgeon general this morning, and although I've already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come here and talk to you so you can see and hear me. "

She continued: ‘Please stay inside of you. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, quarantining. If you live with your parents, you don't want to go home and make your parents sick. You may have it and not even know and infect other people. It is serious and the only way we are going to reduce this is if we do, as there is no cure at this time. No one is immune to this, millennials are not immune to this. "



