Kristin Cavallari cries at the launch of her second store: Look!

Kristin Cavallari She may be a public figure, but she certainly hates public speaking.

In this all-new Thursday clip Very cavallari, the reality star turned lifestyle mogul, is nervous before her speech at the launch of her new store.

"People think, because I'm on television and I'm putting my life there, that these things should be very natural and normal for me, but they are not," he said. True roots Details of the author in a confessional.

We can't blame Kristin for being nervous, who has repeatedly voiced the many bets involved in the opening of Chicago-based Uncommon James. Fortunately, Kristin has a husband. Jay Cutler next to him, he is more than willing to draw the attention of the crowd.

"Please stop talking, everyone stop talking," says the retired NFL star in his hilarious, expressionless style. "Thank you."

With the party goers silenced, Kristin can talk about why she chose Chicago for her new store.