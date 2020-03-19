Kristin Cavallari cries at the launch of her second store: Look!

Kristin Cavallari She may be a public figure, but she certainly hates public speaking.
In this all-new Thursday clip Very cavallari, the reality star turned lifestyle mogul, is nervous before her speech at the launch of her new store.
"People think, because I'm on television and I'm putting my life there, that these things should be very natural and normal for me, but they are not," he said. True roots Details of the author in a confessional.
We can't blame Kristin for being nervous, who has repeatedly voiced the many bets involved in the opening of Chicago-based Uncommon James. Fortunately, Kristin has a husband. Jay Cutler next to him, he is more than willing to draw the attention of the crowd.
"Please stop talking, everyone stop talking," says the retired NFL star in his hilarious, expressionless style. "Thank you."
With the party goers silenced, Kristin can talk about why she chose Chicago for her new store.
"Welcome to the second store Uncommon James has opened here in Chicago. Not only did I live here when I was younger, in Barrington with my mother, but this is where Jay and I fell in love," the mother of three actions. . "Also, our three children were born here, so the idea of opening doors here was not a no-brainer to me."
Ironically, Kristin's microphone comes out midway through her speech. In any case, the lifestyle tycoon perseveres and thanks his closest friends and family.
"I couldn't do any of this without your support. So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much," adds Kristin. Cheers! And I appreciate you being here. "
Amid praise for her speech and her new store, Kristin ends up excited, especially when Jay mentions that she has a "multi-million dollar business."
"It's crazy. I don't know why I'm so emotional. It's really meaningful to me," Kristin concludes through tears. "I feel like I've proven myself for the first two and a half years. Now it's like, no, we're a f-king brand."
Watch this scene unfold in the clip above!
Watch the season finale of Very cavallari Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
