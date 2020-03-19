Kristen Bell kids donate from their piggy banks for a great cause

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Kristen bellChildren unite to help.

On Wednesday, the actress turned to social media to explain the amount of her donation to No Kid Hungry, which has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need as schools close as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Bell donated $ 150,007.96 to the organization, which included a sweet contribution from her and her husband. Dax Shepardthe two daughters Lincoln, 6 and Delta5.

"NKH has always been there for the children who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for hungry stomachs (sic) across the country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate, any amount helps, so that we can overcome this together "the Frozen 2 Star explained on her Instagram account. "(The reason the number is strange is because when my children heard me make the donation, they asked me if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank (sic). I couldn't have been more proud to add that extra and important 7 dollars and 96 cents) ".