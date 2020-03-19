Kristen Bell and her children Serenade Dax Shepard while self-insulating

Kristen belland her daughters are sending love to Dax Shepard through some killer dance moves.

On Thursday, the star revealed via Instagram: "@daxshepard returned from traveling on Monday. To be cautious, I asked him to stay on our empty friend for a few days to make sure he had no symptoms."

%MINIFYHTMLf610f5e2f9dc5b461b5dbb720fb564b813% %MINIFYHTMLf610f5e2f9dc5b461b5dbb720fb564b814%

As everyone knows, most of the world is socially estranged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also known as the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLf610f5e2f9dc5b461b5dbb720fb564b815% %MINIFYHTMLf610f5e2f9dc5b461b5dbb720fb564b816%

That said, the Frozen Star and his daughters still wanted to be a little close to him, if only for a short time. "Today we missed him so much that we did the only logical thing we could do. We danced outside his window to a serenade @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen," he shared.

Try it out, The good place The actress released a real clip from her impromptu dance party.