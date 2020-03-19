Kristen Bell and her children Serenade Dax Shepard while self-insulating

Kristen belland her daughters are sending love to Dax Shepard through some killer dance moves.
On Thursday, the star revealed via Instagram: "@daxshepard returned from traveling on Monday. To be cautious, I asked him to stay on our empty friend for a few days to make sure he had no symptoms."
As everyone knows, most of the world is socially estranged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also known as the coronavirus.
That said, the Frozen Star and his daughters still wanted to be a little close to him, if only for a short time. "Today we missed him so much that we did the only logical thing we could do. We danced outside his window to a serenade @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen," he shared.
Try it out, The good place The actress released a real clip from her impromptu dance party.
Dax hasn't commented on the post yet, but there's no question that Kristen and her daughters made him smile.
Kristen and her children are also transmitting joy to other people. The celebrity family donated $ 150,007.96 to the No Kid Hungry charity, a group that has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need. "NKH has always been there for the children who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for hungry stomachs (sic) across the country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate, any amount helps, so that we can overcome this together, "explained the Frozen 2 star on his Instagram account. "(The reason the number is strange is because when my children heard me make the donation, they asked me if they could also donate the money from their piggy bank (sic). I couldn't have been more proud to add that extra and important 7 dollars and 96 cents) ".
