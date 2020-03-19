Kourtney Kardashian wants people to repent in the midst of the coronavirus crisis with a biblical passage

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; tweets the passage on epidemics, which was originally shared by rapper Young Thug, with & # 39; pay attention to children & # 39; scribbled in red ink.

Kourtney Kardashian It has suggested that the coronavirus pandemic is a punishment from God for "evil" in the world.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star turned to Twitter to share a passage from the Bible on epidemics, which was originally shared by the rapper. Young bully, with "pay attention to the children" scrawled around him in red ink.

The passage says, "Every time I contain the rain or send locusts to eat the crops or send an epidemic to my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive me. their sins and make their land prosper again. "

The excerpt began to gain momentum online after locust swarms hit areas of Asia and South Africa in January, prompting fans to compare that incident and the Covid-19 outbreak with the religious text.

Throughout the global health crisis, in which the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged people to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus, the star has been sharing her thoughts. about the virus online and how to handle it. -isolation.

His sister Kim Kardashian He shared a screenshot Kourtney posted to his family group of an excerpt from a book by psychic Sylvia Brown, published in 2008, which seemed to predict the pandemic.

And he's also been advising his followers on how to handle self-isolation through his Poosh lifestyle website in a post titled "What to do while you're socially estranged," while another advises fans on how to take their next trip. shopping "fast and efficient as possible".