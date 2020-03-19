Kourtney Kardashian shares the Bible verse from 2 Chronicles in response to the coronavirus: Do you believe that God is punishing the world for sin?

%MINIFYHTMLeb241fe5b2b361f714bd2593ccf06aa111% %MINIFYHTMLeb241fe5b2b361f714bd2593ccf06aa112%

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked discussion and even debate after sharing a passage from the Bible from chapter 7 of 2 Chronicles where she refers to God sending an epidemic to his people in response to sin and his evil deeds. Some have questioned whether Kourtney suggests that God sent the Coronavirus to kill people because of their sins. Kourtney did not highlight the passage and wrote the words "Pay Attention to Children,quot; in the passage, as it was a forwarding from the Young Thug Instagram account, which is on the social media platform as ThuggerThugger1. Even though Young Thug originally shared the passage (it's unclear if the script is his or if he found it from someone else) Kourtney Kardashian is under fire for sharing it on her Instagram stories.

The passage has people upset as it refers to God punishing people for sin by sending out epidemics, locusts, and droughts.

The Bible verse says the following.

%MINIFYHTMLeb241fe5b2b361f714bd2593ccf06aa115% %MINIFYHTMLeb241fe5b2b361f714bd2593ccf06aa116% “Every time I contain the rain or send locusts to eat the crops or send an epidemic to my people if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive them. sins, and make their land prosperous again. "

You can check out the post that Kourtney Kardashian shared on her Instagram stories below.

People have been searching for alternative meanings for the coronavirus pandemic. Some people noted that author Dean Koontz seemed to predict Coronavirus in his 1981 novel. The eyes of the shadows where he spoke about the Wuhan 400 virus that started in Wuhan, China.

Additionally, Kourtney shared an excerpt from Syliva Browne's book. End of days: predictions and prophecies about the end of the world with her sisters and Kim shared it on her official Instagram account. The passage states the following.

"Around 2020, a serious pneumonia-like illness will spread worldwide, attacking the lungs and bronchi and resisting all known treatments. Almost more puzzling than the disease itself will be the fact that it will suddenly disappear so quickly as it came, it will strike again ten years later and then disappear entirely."

What do you think of Kourtney Kardashian's post? Do you think she was suggesting that the Coronavirus pandemic is a punishment from God?



