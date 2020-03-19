Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa will amend her trust in favor of the little daughter

%MINIFYHTMLd3e48afe7ddc99228a3ba3435dd3455411% %MINIFYHTMLd3e48afe7ddc99228a3ba3435dd3455412%

After the husband's death Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna in January, Vanessa Bryant has a responsibility to ensure that the welfare of all three daughters is taken care of. According to a new report, she has filed legal documents for a judge to modify her late husband's trust.

TMZ stated on Wednesday, March 18, that Vanessa wants a change after noting that her eight-month-old daughter Capri is not included in her will. The news outlet revealed that the NBA legend enacted the trust in 2003.

The couple had modified the document over the years with the birth of their daughters. However, it appeared that Kobe passed away before he and his wife could add Capri's name to the trust.

The trust agreement allegedly suggests that Vanessa, her 17-year-old daughter Natalia and her three-year-old daughter Bianka "can take out of the capital and income from the trust during Vanessa's life, and then her children get the rest after her death" .

This comes after someone was reportedly arrested last week for digging up the burial site in Newport Beach, believed to belong to the basketball legend and his daughter. The man, who appears to be interrupted, was said to have slipped away at the private grave, located at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California, last week.

Using knee pads and carrying equipment, he took off the grass and used tools to dig deep enough into the ground. However, it is unknown if the man reached any of the deceased's coffins.

In a photo obtained by MTO News, the man is seen handcuffed while sitting on the ground with an officer taking records of him. Meanwhile, other photos show the burial site, in what appeared to be rectangular cut marks seen through the grass, as a result of the illegal excavation.