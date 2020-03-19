Kino Lorber Launches Virtual Theater Exhibition Initiative – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML494038437a2fc035ebb9fe5e7ee2f23a11% %MINIFYHTML494038437a2fc035ebb9fe5e7ee2f23a12%

In an effort to help close theaters amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kino Lorber announced that it will launch Kino Marquee, a virtual theatrical exhibition initiative that will allow theaters that have closed to continue serving their audiences and generating revenue.

Under the initiative, the films will have a virtual premiere with participating theaters for other currently scheduled and future Kino Lorber and Zeitgeist titles until theaters can reopen. Kino Marquee's first screenings were at the New York Film at Lincoln Center, the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the Jacob Burns Film Center. Everything will open with the winning title of Kino Lorber Cannes Bacurau

“When the theaters began to close, at Kino Lorber we thought about how we could collaborate with our independent theater partners across the country. We can't release the kind of movies we do without your support, ”said Wendy Lidell, senior vice president of theater distribution at Kino Lorber. “Of course, we wanted to find a way to keep our current film in front of the public, but to do it in a way that would also benefit our exhibition partners. We want to help ensure that these theaters can reopen their doors after this crisis is over. The Kino Marquee program offers an opportunity for theaters to generate income while their doors are closed. "

Related story Alamo Drafthouse Establishes $ 2 Million Relief Fund for Unauthorized Staff Members Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As of now, the following theaters participate in the Kino Marquee program:

Movie at Lincoln Center (New York, NY)

BAM (Brooklyn, NY)

Jacob Burns Film Center (Pleasantville, New York)

The Little Theater (Rochester, NY)

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Teatro Riviera (Santa Bárbara, CA)

The Frida cinema (Santa Ana, CA)

Denver Film / Sie FilmCenter (Denver, CO)

Belcourt Theater (Nashville, TN)

Loft Cinema (Tucson, AZ)

Austin Film Society (Austin, TX)

Aperture Cinema (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

Kino Marquee is hosted on the Kino Now VOD platform and website visitors will not be able to navigate to the virtual projection rooms of theaters. Each theater will promote its own cinema page through traditional means, and virtual ticket buyers from the theater's Kino Marquee site will receive a link giving them access to an online screening room. The Kino Marquee initiative is expected to expand in the coming weeks in response to market demand.