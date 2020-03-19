Kim Kardashian's trainer reveals his booty and abdominal exercises.

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

The coronavirus may be forcing gyms to close and people to retreat to their homes, but that doesn't mean that physical fitness is getting in the way. How Blake Livelypersonal trainer Don saladino I said to E! "To keep our immune systems strong, we want to keep our muscles trained and eat well. If we stop exercising and stop moving, that will affect our quality of sleep, which will affect our immune system."

So if people are looking for an easy way to sweat during social distancing or just looking for new moves to add to their training routines, workout guru Melissa Alcantara has all the tips to do that. She tells E! News that she will do workouts at home every day and will publish on her @FitGurlMel Instagram Story so that people can follow her from their homes.

But be careful! The coach likes to incorporate a fair amount of jumps, even with Kim. She shares, "Kim has a LOVE / HATE relationship with home workouts with anything that involves jumping. BUT, she knows that is the most effective and she does it!"