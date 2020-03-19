Kim Kardashian's trainer reveals his booty and abdominal exercises.

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
If you want to keep up Kim Kardashianfitness regimen, then look no further because E! have you covered
The coronavirus may be forcing gyms to close and people to retreat to their homes, but that doesn't mean that physical fitness is getting in the way. How Blake Livelypersonal trainer Don saladino I said to E! "To keep our immune systems strong, we want to keep our muscles trained and eat well. If we stop exercising and stop moving, that will affect our quality of sleep, which will affect our immune system."
So if people are looking for an easy way to sweat during social distancing or just looking for new moves to add to their training routines, workout guru Melissa Alcantara has all the tips to do that. She tells E! News that she will do workouts at home every day and will publish on her @FitGurlMel Instagram Story so that people can follow her from their homes.
But be careful! The coach likes to incorporate a fair amount of jumps, even with Kim. She shares, "Kim has a LOVE / HATE relationship with home workouts with anything that involves jumping. BUT, she knows that is the most effective and she does it!"
Without further ado, here are the workouts that Melissa swears to!
Glutes
1) body weight sumo plyo squats: 4 (sets) x 30 (reps)
Stretch out with the core hooked and make sure your back and neck are aligned in a straight line. Inhale on the way down and exhale to propel your jump. Gently land on your feet, use your core to control takeoff and landing. Lower to about 1 inch parallel to the floor to get the most participation from your glutes and hamstrings.
2) Squat walk with side band (bands above the knee): 4 x 20
I love this killer exercise. Squat down (chest out, neck and back aligned, core tight, lower just after parallel) and start to move sideways one leg at a time, side to side.
3) Glute-ham increases: 4 x 8-12
Use a bench, sofa, or heavy weight / object to support your feet and keep them from rising. Get on your knees, stick out your chest and use your core to control movement when descending. Exhale on the way back as you squeeze your glutes and inner thighs.
ABS:
1) Straight straight leg raises: 4 x 20
Hold onto a dumbbell, press your lower back against the floor, and exhale as you raise your legs to about 90 degrees. Control downward movement as you inhale, and just before your feet hit the ground, climb back up!
2) Band (rope) crunches: 4 x 30
You can use a resistance band to make "rope,quot; crunches attaching it to a stable bar or anchor. Start from the knees and exhale as you move downward as you lightly wrap around your upper back while keeping your lower back and abs pressed together. As you go back up, let your abs stretch and come down again before you're fully 90 degrees to your knees again.
3) Crunch V-ab (Mel style): 4 x 20
Sit on the floor and bend your knees about 60 degrees, then start leaning back with your chest out until your abs begin to engage. Lift your feet off the floor and open your abs. Now exhale and bring your elbows down to your knees in a V-shaped process. Make sure to exhale at the crunch and inhale when you reopen.
If followers lose their videos, the celebrity trainer has a website where fans can purchase his 21-day home training program. Each workout takes 25 minutes to complete and is available on your Fitplan app with one week free for anyone who signs up.
