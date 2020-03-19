Kim Kardashian reveals that she hasn't seen her sisters as they all isolate themselves due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have been talking about the Coronavirus pandemic and on Thursday shared a photo of her with her sister Kendall and revealed that she and her sisters are in quarantine and have not been seen. Her self-isolation comes after Kris Jenner had a Coronavirus test after attending Lucian Grainge's party. Grainge tested positive for the Coronavirus but fortunately Kris Jenner tested negative. Still, the family has been vigilant for the Covid-19 virus and is not taking any risk when it comes to their health and the health of their children.

Almost all the Kardashians and Jenner sisters: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie have shared public service announcements on their official social media platforms promoting safety and health awareness regarding the deadly virus that threatens the world and represents a danger to the elderly. and more vulnerable.

Kim shared the following message along with a photo of herself with her younger sister Kendall Jenner.

I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep away from each other, all separated by ourselves. It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart

The Kardashians and Jenners are some of the biggest influencers on social media and what they say means a lot to Generation Xers. From fashion tips to global pandemics, Generation X congregates in their social media posts and when they tackle something like a global pandemic and take it seriously, people take notice.

Kim Kardashian has taken the Coronavirus pandemic seriously from the start and was even scared after Khloe coughed and feared it might be the Coronavirus, Nick Markus reported.

What do you think of Kardashian and Jenner's response to the coronavirus pandemic? Do you practice social distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine because of the coronavirus threat? Do you miss your loved ones, as Kim Kardashian misses her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie?



