Kim Kardashian and the sisters social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic

Kim Kardashian He misses his sisters.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star went to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a photo of herself with her sister. Khloe Kardashian. In the publication's title, Kim noted that she and her sisters are spending time apart amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other," Kim wrote to her fans. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else."

"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus," Kim's message continued. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;

It was yesterday that Kylie Jenner He also talked about social estrangement, telling his fans to take him seriously and to "quarantine."