Kim Kardashian and the sisters social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic

Kim Kardashian He misses his sisters.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star went to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a photo of herself with her sister. Khloe Kardashian. In the publication's title, Kim noted that she and her sisters are spending time apart amid the Coronavirus outbreak.
"I was organizing my photos on my phone and I found this and I miss my sisters, but we are all socially estranged and we keep separate from each other," Kim wrote to her fans. "It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else."
"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus," Kim's message continued. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;
It was yesterday that Kylie Jenner He also talked about social estrangement, telling his fans to take him seriously and to "quarantine."
"I'm on day 8," he told his followers on his Instagram story. "My pregnancy prepared me for this."
She added: "I haven't been out of the house for months."
Christopher Polk / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
As fans will recall, Kylie kept a very low profile while pregnant with her and Travis Scottthe girl Stormi Webster.
After giving birth, the beauty tycoon apologized to her fans, but explained why she chose to have that private trip.
"I'm sorry to have you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand that you are used to being taken on all my travels," Kylie said at the time. "My pregnancy was one that I chose not to face the world. I knew for myself that I needed to prepare myself for this lifelong role in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how."
"There was no surprise moment, no big paid reveal I had planned," he continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I decided to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
