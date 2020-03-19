Khamenei of Iran will forgive 10,000 prisoners ahead of Nowruz | News

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will forgive 10,000 prisoners, including political detainees, to celebrate the Iranian New Year on Friday, according to state television.

"Those who will be forgiven will not go back to prison … almost half of those security-related prisoners will also be forgiven," judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told state television on Wednesday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML725ff9ec80f61dfeaf9306ee6fc35f6e11% %MINIFYHTML725ff9ec80f61dfeaf9306ee6fc35f6e12%

Esmaili on Tuesday said Iran had temporarily released some 85,000 people from jail, including political prisoners, in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

"A large number of prisoners who have been temporarily released do not need to return to prison after the leader's forgiveness," said Esmaili.

"The unprecedented point is that forgiveness also includes security-related prisoners with prison terms of less than five years," said Esmaili.

Esmaili did not say whether it would include British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was allowed temporary release on Tuesday. Zaghari-Ratcliffe was imprisoned for five years in 2016.

Iran said it had 189,500 people in prison, according to a report that the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, presented to the Human Rights Council in January.

They are believed to include hundreds arrested during or after anti-government protests in November.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted calls from the United Nations and the United States to political prisoners, including scores of dual citizens and foreigners, to be released from Iran's overcrowded prisons.

Washington warned Iran that it would hold the Tehran government directly responsible for the death of any imprisoned American.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard has arrested dozens of dual citizens and foreigners in recent years, including citizens of the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, Austria, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Lebanon.

Tehran denies having people in the political arena and has mainly accused foreign prisoners of espionage.

In June 2019, Iran released Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese businessman with permanent residence in the United States, after four years in prison. Last year, Iran also released Xiyue Wang, a US citizen who was held for three years on espionage charges.

Human rights activists have accused Iran of arresting a number of dual-nationals in an attempt to win concessions from other countries, a charge that the Islamic Republic has regularly dismissed.

Tehran has called for the release of several dozen Iranians detained in US prisons, mainly for violating sanctions imposed on Iran for its nuclear program.

Friction has increased between the old enemies of Iran and the US. USA Since 2018, when Washington renounced Iran's nuclear deal with six world powers and re-imposed sanctions that have paralyzed Tehran's economy.

Since then, Tehran has gradually reduced its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, under which most sanctions on the country were lifted in exchange for Tehran halting its sensitive nuclear work.