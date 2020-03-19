Kevin Sinfield will run a solo marathon to help raise funds for Rob Burrow and MND sufferers | Rugby League News





Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow won numerous trophies together at Leeds Rhinos

Leeds rugby director Kevin Sinfield will run a solo marathon on Sunday to the aid of former teammate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neuron disease in December.

Sinfield was due to run the Manchester Marathon in April to help raise awareness and funds for the disease.

But with the marathon postponed, like so many other sporting events, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 39-year-old has come up with a novel way to complete the course.

A statement on the Rugby Football League website said: "Instead of large crowds, 25,000 fellow runners and a course that is the largest flat marathon in the UK, it will now set out on its own on the special route of 26.2 miles he has designed around his hometown of Saddleworth, with all the hills and challenges the Pennines can throw at him. "

Burrow won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges, and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with Leeds, and played alongside former teammate and skipper Sinfield for most of them.

Leeds Rhinos said on its official website: "While we appreciate that times are tough for everyone today, if you felt you wanted to support Kevin, we have created a page for you to donate to support the Neuron Disease Association Motorboats, who are helping Rob and all those affected by MND in England and Wales, and the Leeds Rugby Foundation who help transform lives through sport. "

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in December 2019 and last played for the Rhinos in January when he entered the final stages of his joint fundraiser with Jamie Jones-Buchanan against Bradford Bulls.

A fundraiser was organized for Rob Burrow and his family. Click here if you want to donate to the cause.