Kevin Bacon begins a six-degree campaign to encourage social distancing amid the coronavirus

Encouraging fans and supporters to heed government guidelines to help end the spread of COVID-19, the star of & # 39; Footloose & # 39; He shares that he is isolating himself for his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

Kevin Bacon is encouraging fans and supporters to heed the government's guidelines on "social distancing" by launching a Six Degree campaign to help end the spread of the coronavirus.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday (March 18) and asked fans to help him with the initiative, inspired by the parlor game based on the concept of six degrees of separation, which suggests that two people are never separated by more. six or less.

The game acquired a celebrity theme several years ago, due to Bacon's prolific career as a supporting actor and lead, and became known as Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.

"Technically I'm only six degrees from you," the "Footloose"said the star when he launched the initiative." Right now, as people around the world, I stay at home because it saves lives and it is the only way we are going to stop the spread of this coronavirus. "

"Because of the contact you make with someone, who makes contact with someone else, that may be what makes someone's mother, grandfather, or wife sick."

Bacon added that everyone has someone worth staying home for, noting that he is isolating himself for his wife. Kyra Sedgwick.

"While you stay at home, you need to post a video or a sign like this that says who you're staying home for and tags six friends to do the same," he added. "And since we are all connected to various degrees, trust me, I know, we can work together to stay home and stay safe and spread the word."

Bacon has joined a long list of stars who use their celebrity to spread the word about the guidelines and keep fans and followers safe. Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, Billie eilish, Taylor SwiftY Ariana Grande They have also turned to social media to urge fans to stay home during the current health crisis.

