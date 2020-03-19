Kenya Moore impresses fans with a video on social media – check it out here

Kenya Moore discovered a really cool trick that you can use in your garden. She shared a video on her social media account that left fans quite impressed.

"My God, this is fabulous and safe," Kenya exclaimed in the caption.

Many people loved this idea, but there were also many people who said that this is really dangerous and can end really badly.

A follower exclaimed: Gua Wow! I've never seen that before ".

A fan said :: well, but do you think if it ever malfunctions and closes and you can't open it? Basically you have a grave in your backyard. I am not willing to risk it. But maybe there is more information about security / malfunction. "

A fanatic freaked out and said, "Until someone gets stuck in there and can't get out!", And someone else was on the same page: "Until someone is there and the devil activates it to shut down." mechanical failure 😭 & # 39;

Another person also believes that all of this is dangerous: Think I think this is really dangerous. I don't want to have to imagine someone pressing that button when someone as a teenager is there. "

Someone else said: ‘The things that people invent is amazing. There are always ways to earn money; GREAT MONEY! Whoever did this will do murder. This is great.

A fan posted, "That's great, I would love to live there with my Queen Kenya and Brooklyn," and someone else wrote this: "Beautiful, go ahead and have it installed in your fabulous home."

Aside from this, Kenya thrilled its fans by showing off its line of hair care products that women can use these days while at home to regrow hair.

People generally praise this RHOA star product line as if there is no tomorrow.



