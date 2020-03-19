Kelsea Ballerini assures that the new album will come out as planned despite the cancellation of the promotion

%MINIFYHTMLba4e9370342b5bf405fe4b10d8afb4ff11% %MINIFYHTMLba4e9370342b5bf405fe4b10d8afb4ff12%

In a video message she posted on social media, the singer from & # 39; Peter Pan & # 39; expresses his belief that & # 39; music can bring a lot of peace when things feel really unstable & # 39 ;.

Kelsea Ballerini She has been disappointed after having to cancel a series of plans she had made to support the release of her new album due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old singer will release her new album "Kelsea" on Friday March 20 and was scheduled to make several pit stops to promote the release.

But as concerns about Covid-19 continue to swirl, and more and more people make the decision to isolate themselves or practice social distancing, Kelsea has made the difficult decision to drop the plans.

"So folks, my album is still out on Friday, which I'm so excited for, more than I can say," she said in a video message posted on Instagram. "However, this week will look very different from what we had planned, expected and dreamed. I really wanted there to be so many moments and opportunities for me, face to face, to play these songs for you the first time, and embrace as many as may be possible ".

"But what matters most to me is that everyone stay safe and healthy, so many of our plans have changed. The positive side is that I feel and really believe that music can bring a lot of peace when things feel really unstable" . And it can make you feel calm when life feels chaotic. "

The "Yeah Boy" star continued to tell fans that he hopes to "relive all of our plans" sometime in the future. "

"It just isn't on the timeline we had imagined," he admitted. "But I love you guys, and I can't wait to hear what you think about this album. Please stay safe, and I'll be on social media, so just yell. You have a friend. The album comes out on Friday. Stay except guys. "