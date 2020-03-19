Kelly vs Avanesyan: Kell Brook has words of warning for Josh Kelly | Boxing news

"When things get tough and you question yourself, do you have it? There is a question mark,quot;

















Extended interview with Josh Kelly

Kell Brook warned that Josh Kelly's next opponent, David Avanesyan, is "a real handful,quot; who "got better."

Kelly is expected to challenge for Avanesyan's European welterweight title on a rescheduled date after the postponement of his March 28 fight, but Brook has wondered if he is still a "complete fighter,quot;.

Brook said Sky Sports on Avanesyan: "I've had a fight with the guy and he's a real handful. You can give him big licks, but he keeps coming and adjusts.

"He's the gatekeeper to see exactly where you are. And it's been improved."

Russia's Avanesyan won three European title fights by knockout on territory outside of Spain last year.

Undefeated former Olympian Kelly boxed twice in the US. USA In 2019, but he suffered a blemish on his perfect record with a draw against Ray Robinson.

Brook, the former IBF welterweight champion, said: "Kelly is an incredible fighter, the abilities are incredible. He is cunning, he has puppets. His technical ability? You cannot hold a candle for him.

"In the amateurs we have four round fights. Now it is 12 rounds."

"We saw him unravel against Robinson when the five or six rounds passed."

"You need to be a complete fighter: the heart, the chin, the toughness. You have to have everything. When things get tough and he questions himself, does he have it? There is a question mark."

"Adam Booth is a very good coach and (he will turn Kelly's mistakes into rights)."

Kelly will participate in his 12th professional fight, but Brook, at the same stage in his career, had not yet reached British level.

He admits newcomers like Kelly have been involved in tough fights long before: "It's a different era. Many of these fighters don't have time. If you can fight, show us. If not, they'll throw you aside."

Avanesyan promoter Neil Marsh warned at an ardent press conference: "I am not talking (about) a boxer of 38 and 39, who has had his best days. You are talking about a boy who is in the best shape of his life, that he is hungry, whose total desire is to support his family, and that will be to beat Josh Kelly.

"I have no doubt that Avanesyan knocks out Josh Kelly."

"It will be a tough fight for five, six rounds. He is a fantastic fan, he will move around a lot, he has a lot of speed, but David will catch up."

Kelly replied, "I have all of this against us. I am the underdog, I enjoy being the underdog."