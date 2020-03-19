Karrueche Tran criticizes people who call the coronavirus the & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39; after Trump defends him

WENN / Avalon / Instar

The model, whose mother is Vietnamese, condemns discrimination against Asians and underlines how dangerous the judgment of who is responsible for the spread of the disease can be.

Karrueche Tran is defending the Asian community as they are irresponsibly blamed for the coronavirus outbreak. The 31-year-old model speaks out against people calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" after the president Donald trump defended the use of the term.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday March 18, the "Claws"The actress wrote:" Xenophobia is not right! Attacking and discriminating against Asians is wrong! "The Los Angeles-born star, whose mother is Vietnamese, disagreed with Trump and others who called the coronavirus the" Chinese virus, "and emphasized:" The coronavirus is not & # 39; the Chinese virus & # 39; ! ! "

He went on to point out how serious the effect of discrimination is. "There are Asians who are afraid to leave their homes! There are people who have already been injured (I know everyone saw the video of the older Asian man (angry emoji))," he wrote, before urging people: "Let's stop instilling more fear and I hate. The world is fighting enough as it is. Please stop this! "

She added in the title: "PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF HUMANITY."

Karrueche's anger and concern are not without reason. Last month, a video went viral showing an elderly man attacked, intimidated and humiliated while picking up cans in San Francisco, probably because he is Asian.

San Francisco supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents the Bayview District, condemned the incident and said, "Elder abuse is occurring. We are working on an intermittent basis to find someone who can work with our office to coordinate how to respond and prevent and intervene in violence in our district in general ".

Meanwhile, President Trump has popularized the use of the term "Chinese virus" to refer to the coronavirus. After receiving a backlash for using the term on Twitter earlier this week, he doubled it up and insisted during a press conference on the pandemic on Thursday, "Because it comes from China. It is not racist at all. Not at all. China So I want to be exact. "

When asked about the Chinese people living in the United States, the President said, "I have great love for all the people in our country. But as you know, China tried to say at one point, maybe they stopped now , which was caused by American soldiers. That can't happen. It won't happen. Not while I'm president. "