Karrueche demands that people stop discriminating against Asians and says that the coronavirus should not be called "the Chinese virus,quot;

On Wednesday night, Karrueche used his platform to speak out against the misconceptions surrounding the coronavirus. As many people follow orders and practice social distancing, disappointing comments have been made about the Asian community, including from the person who considers himself the "president,quot;.

Karrueche took his Instagram and said, "Xenophobia is not right! To target and discriminate, Asians are wrong! There are Asians who fear leaving their homes. There are people who have already been injured (I know they will see the video of the older Asian man). Coronavirus does not it's "the Chinese virus,quot;. Let's stop instilling more fear and hatred. The world is already fighting enough. Please stop this!

If you are wondering who Karrueche is talking about when it comes to labeling the virus as "The Chinese virus,quot;, like us previously Reported, Donald Trump explained at a press conference why he refers to the virus by that name.

He had referred to the virus by that name several times on social media. On Wednesday morning, they asked him why he called the pandemic with that name and said: "Because it comes from China, I want to be exact."

Roommates, what do you think of Kae's statements?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94