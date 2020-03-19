Karrueche criticizes Trump for calling COVID-19 & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39;

Karrueche fed up with President Trump repeatedly calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus,quot; and jumped on social media to denounce him for his racism.

"Attacking and discriminating against Asians is wrong," wrote Karrueche. "Coronavirus is not the & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39 ;! Let's stop instilling more fear and hatred," he continued. "The world is already suffering enough. Stop this."

Racial attacks have increased against the Asian community since Trump's comments, but he does not regret it.

"I did not appreciate the fact that China was saying that our army gave it to them," Trump told reporters during a press conference after being asked why he continues to refer to it as such. "I think saying that our military gave them to them creates a stigma."

Trump has also called COVID-19 a "foreign virus,quot; and his fan base always quickly attacks any group of people he is targeting, and unfortunately, he has it in China now.