Home Entertainment Karrueche criticizes Trump for calling COVID-19 & # 39; Chinese virus &...

Karrueche criticizes Trump for calling COVID-19 & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Karrueche fed up with President Trump repeatedly calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus,quot; and jumped on social media to denounce him for his racism.

"Attacking and discriminating against Asians is wrong," wrote Karrueche. "Coronavirus is not the & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39 ;! Let's stop instilling more fear and hatred," he continued. "The world is already suffering enough. Stop this."

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©