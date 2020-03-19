Karrueche addresses xenophobia: "Attacking and discriminating against Asians is wrong,quot;

Karrueche Tran addresses a major problem that has been happening lately around the world. Asians are being beaten and harassed all over the place due to the coronavirus.

People are shading them, and sometimes they even get physical, saying that the Chinese are to blame for the global crisis we find ourselves in these days.

Karrueche decided to tackle this strict problem, and tells people to stop discrimination against Asians because of the new virus.

She said this should not be called the "Chinese Virus,quot; as the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has been calling it lately.

You can see his message below.

Someone said, "There really is something wrong with all of you. I just saw a picture of a boy with his face open and you all talk about it every day to your people. We hope that people will be concerned or empathetic and everything do is shrug. "

One commenter posted: & # 39; You are all so much fun … be as quick to shout racism and equality and throw the race card as you are at a FIFA World Cup. And so Asians sympathize and feel sorry for all of you believe or not. I can't speak for all Asians, but we can. They will be so easy to wash and handle, but this orange and sad guy. Can't you see he's trying to divide us? Minorities share the same fight against racism in this country known as the "world of white men,quot; now, everyone wants to be hypocritical and think that this is fine, but crying BLM and racist whenever they get the chance. hahaha it's fun but # itsalllove🌏❤️❤️ ’

Someone else said: Dónde Where was this when xenophobia was in full effect in South Africa against Nigerians? Or how about here against blacks for generations? How about the Asian woman who killed the black girl for orange juice? Isn't that a form of hatred? I'm sorry, I'm not sorry. Fight for everyone or you don't care at all. "

