Kandi Burruss promotes her son Ace Aces Tucker's YouTube giveaway channel

Kandi Burruss's son is staying home these days with his family. She has been sharing all sorts of posts on her social media account showing fans what she, Todd Tucker, and their children are doing at home these days during social estrangement.

Kandi has also been advising her fans to stay home as much as possible during these difficult times that affect not just the USA. USA But to the whole world.

‘I know your kids have driven you crazy today! Log into @ acetucker's #AcePlaysAndGiveaways YouTube page and watch his latest video. Ndi ️ ’Kandi captioned her post.

Someone said, "I love the fact that they still have their Christmas decorations. I can tell that your family is realistic and very busy."

Kandi replied: "We filmed this a while ago, but we are only posting the video."

One fan wrote: “ You are right, although her house in general, it seems that the people who live there are down to earth, and busy Kandi is much richer than the rest of the RHOA women, and her house He is the most "homey,quot; and in a much more different area than the rest of the women. He is smart about the investment and cares (protected email) about everything else he says he still lives very well. "

Another follower is happy that kids get to see a great YouTube channel these days: "A great reliable YouTube page that our kids can watch."

Someone said: ‘You are an amazing woman, mother and wife. I love everything you do. You put bitches in their place when they need it. But you are always SEXY, CLASSY AND COOL! 🔥💯🙋🏽‍♀️ ’

Aside from this, Kandi wished her best friend, Tamar Braxton, a happy birthday, and to mark the event, she shared some really cool photos on her social media account.



