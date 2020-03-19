Kandi Burruss confirms her self-confidence by answering this amazing question about her skin color after sharing this beautiful family portrait.

Kandi Burruss turned to social media to reveal that, like most people on this planet, she is staying home and trying to enjoy time with family amid the spread of the coronavirus.

the Atlanta Real Housewives The Xscape star and diva recently delighted their millions of followers by sharing some photos of their father, Titus Burruss Jr., another relative Branda Burruss, and their children.

Kandi fans on Instagram were happy to see grandpa Titus bond with baby Blaze Tucker, who got attention with his smile and little Ace.

One of her social media followers who saw the sweet photo asked Kandi about her skin color. The person wondered, "How did you get so tan with light parents?"

Kandi was kind enough to give a polite response: “With genetics, sometimes you get in touch. My mother's father was dark-skinned, so I guess I got it from him. 🤷🏾‍♀️ "

This sponsor shared: “You are sooo beautiful! I can't believe you answered that question, but I have a feeling it may have been ignorant. Prior to. It turns out that I am very light like my two grandparents, while my mother was like a nut of butter and my father was brown. We come in all flavors, but so what? I prefer to talk about the fact that you, my babies, your dad and your extra mom are together. Plus, you're the son of a strong mom and dad. That is all a dr. You are blessed @kandi Take care and stay well🙏🏽🙏🏽 ".

Another person explained, “I was wondering about something similar, but I would never have the nerve to be so inquisitive. Beauty comes in all shades.

This user of social networks wrote: "People are a trip, sometimes I had to wonder where my children got their clearest complexion,quot;, but I told them, my mother. My oldest son picked up my father's darker complexion. That's genetics for you. "

Another follower shared this view: "That's what I also said it is … why would you even ask it to sound like the darkness was bad? I'm light skinned, and my two children are dark, and if someone if I asked that question, it would make me mad. "

This expert stated, "It's sad that people are so ignorant of basic genetics today. HIGH SCHOOL BIOLOGY class would have taught them about dominant and recessive genes. It means they all have DNA alleles. Depending on which one introducing yourself is what that individual looks like. You are so smart and talented, Kandi. My wish for this next generation is to gain more knowledge about science. "

Kandi is always in control.



