Kandi Burruss children get a visit from their grandparents – check out the sweet photos

Kandi Burruss recently received a visit from her parents, who came to see the children during these dark times of social isolation. Many people stay indoors these days due to the global tragedies caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at the photos that Kandi shared on her social media account recently.

‘We got a visit from my dad @drtpburrussjr and @burrussbrenda today! They wanted to see their grandchildren. ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ’Kandi captioned her post.

Someone commented, "Awwwww blaze,quot; your father's wife is also beautiful. "

A follower was curious about Kandi's color and asked, "How did you become so dark with light parents?" And someone else replied, "What is question H ***?" "My family's color is all over the map!"

A commenter said: ‘2 Parents with a similar appearance can have a child who is almost exactly like them or go completely opposite. The other way is if the Parents (grandmother and grandfather) of the subjects (Kandi) Parents may have had opposite views … recessive genes … The father with the dominant genes: that is the appearance or recessive appearance that their children … most of the time. & # 39;

A follower posted this: ‘someone else thought the same. This person was direct and asked why they were confused. I don't think big is meant to be negative. Sometimes things skip a generation, but the person was not thinking and asked the question. You've probably asked Kandi this before, but I'm surprised she answered because she's a busy woman. I don't think he was offended and took the time to educate the person. She handled it very well. "

Someone else asked: Cuándo When will black people who come in all shades accept, whether our parents are light, medium, or dark? How do we expect others to accept us and see us when our own blacks don't "️"

Aside from this, Kandi recently promoted her son, Ace Wells Tucker's YouTube raffle channel.



