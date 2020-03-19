K.J. Apa's Faith-Based Film 'I Still Believe' Goes Home: Coronavirus – Deadline

Similar to a series of movies that were released over the weekend in theaters, that is, from Sony Bloodshot and Universal / Blumhouse The hunt, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company faith-based title I still believe It will be available in homes from Friday March 27 due to the closure of the exhibition nationwide. I still believe protagonist RiverdaleThe KJ Apa will be available in premium VOD on all platforms at that time.

Bloodshot is the only title available for electronic sale on March 24, while Uni's current theatrical releases Invisible man, hunting and focus functions " Emma they're available for a 48-hour rental of $ 19.99 starting tomorrow.

I still believe From filmmakers Andrew and Jon Erwin, follow the real-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his journey of love and loss. The photo in its first six days of national release has earned $ 9.8M.

Joe Drake, President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said of the latest move: “The theater experience is critical to our business, and exhibitors are our partners and allies. With theaters closed across the country due to these unprecedented events, we want to continue to do I still believe available to consumers. We are extremely proud of the film that the Erwin Brothers created and are grateful to be able to share it with the public for their viewing pleasure at home. "

The Erwins added: "As filmmakers, we are heartbroken because we can't share I Still Believe on a big screen the way we intended. We make movies because we love movies and stand firm behind the nation's theater chains, from the circuits. even the smallest moms and pop indies who have been so dramatically affected by these unprecedented closings, but guest safety comes first, and we are proud to have the opportunity to share a movie online whose inspiring message from love, hope and faith is perfect for these uncertain times. "