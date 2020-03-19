Jon Voight asks God to "protect" President Trump and "clean" the coronavirus "curse"

WENN / Avalon / Instar

Angelina Jolie's father leads prayers through his Twitter account, believing that people could "eliminate this virus" because "we are the greatest gift to humanity" and "we are all children of God."

Jon Voight She has turned to God for help in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. Using his Twitter account on Tuesday, March 17, the actor father of Angelina Jolie led Americans to pray while asking God to keep the president Donald trump Safe and get rid of COVID-19.

In a video of less than two minutes, the "Ray Donovan"The actor said to his American compatriots:" We will eliminate this virus. We will be strong because we are the greatest gift to humanity. We are all children of God. "He added:" God bless this nation and all of creation. And may God protect our President and his family. Love for you."

Starting the devotion video, the "Fantastic beasts and where to find them"The actor said at the beginning:" This nation is under God, with freedom. "He continued:" Joshua raised his ark and will show his kingdom that this virus will not eliminate its men. He will fight to the end and show Jesus the prayer. "

Begging God to "stand up to love you more," the 81-year-old continued: "Oh Lord, oh our Savior, teach us more, but lift this veil over our heads and wipe away this curse that has brought us down in fear. O Lord, give us peace in our holy land, give us peace for our children and elders. "

"Oh Lord, give us light to shine in our souls so that we can be strong to fight. Oh Lord, we are all one with you … Oh Lord, give us light to shine in our souls so that we can fight hard. Oh Lord, everyone we are one with you. "

Two days before releasing his prayer video, Voight was spotted doing some panic shopping at Gelson & # 39; s Market in Sherman Oaks, California. Wearing a black sleeve top, the "Surviving the wild"The actor could be seen filling his grocery basket with paper towels, cleaning supplies and other basic necessities. His departure put him at risk for COVID-19 considering that people over 80 are more vulnerable to the virus."