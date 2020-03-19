JoJo transforms hit song success into epic coronavirus anthem

This is truly a work of art.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Jojo turned his talent into his iconic 2004 hit "Leave (Get Out)". On TikTok, he released a new version for this era, aptly titled "Chill (Stay In)".

%MINIFYHTML4b8b936a477110e0c251f703c034e7a411% %MINIFYHTML4b8b936a477110e0c251f703c034e7a412%

Acting from what appears to be a dining room, the star sang the recently revised lyrics as she kept the beat tapping on the table.

"I never thought Corona could be such a nasty bitch, but now that she's here, boy, all I want you to do is use common sense," JoJo sang. "Stay right now, do it for humanity. I'm very crazy about it, but we will survive."

The singer continued, "So you're going to learn to cook now and practice good hygiene. I know you're bored and want to play, but not with me."