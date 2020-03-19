JoJo transforms hit song success into epic coronavirus anthem

This is truly a work of art.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Jojo turned his talent into his iconic 2004 hit "Leave (Get Out)". On TikTok, he released a new version for this era, aptly titled "Chill (Stay In)".
Acting from what appears to be a dining room, the star sang the recently revised lyrics as she kept the beat tapping on the table.
"I never thought Corona could be such a nasty bitch, but now that she's here, boy, all I want you to do is use common sense," JoJo sang. "Stay right now, do it for humanity. I'm very crazy about it, but we will survive."
The singer continued, "So you're going to learn to cook now and practice good hygiene. I know you're bored and want to play, but not with me."
The renewed letter did not end there. "Tell me why you're acting so confused when the CDC introduced him to you. Come on, I know you're not dumb to go behind my back and hit the bar, it shows how immature you really are. Stay exposed to a minimum."
Of course, reading the lyrics doesn't do JoJo's latest creation justice. Listen to its new previous version, we already have it on repeat and we hope it will be a Grammy nominee.
And, if you want more JoJo serenades, he'll be performing live on the Billboard Facebook page on Thursday afternoon. The best part? You can listen to his advice and "stay right now,quot; to see it.
%MINIFYHTML4b8b936a477110e0c251f703c034e7a413%