JoJo gives his hit song & # 39; Leave (Get Out) & # 39; a touch of coronavirus

After reworking the lyrics for her 2004 song, the & # 39; Too Little Too Late & # 39; singer She shares a video of her song about staying home, avoiding bars, and practicing good hygiene in the midst of the pandemic.

Jojo excited fans on the video-sharing platform TikTok with a topical reworking of the lyrics for their 2004 hit "Leave (Get Out)".

The singer was just 13 years old when she released the song, and 16 years later the star shared a clever remix of the song online with new lyrics related to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

In the song, JoJo sings about staying home, avoiding bars, and practicing good hygiene, and fans are asking for the singer to get a Grammy for her smart lyrics.

"I never thought the crown / could be such a nasty bitch, but now she's here boy, all I want / is for you to use common sense," she sings. "Stay right now / do it for humanity / I'm crazy ** for that / but we will survive / so you're going to learn / how to cook now / and practice good hygiene / I know you're bored and I want to fuck but not with me (sic) "

Other lyrics include, "Tell me why you're acting so confused / when the CDC introduced you / come on I know you're not stupid / go behind my back and hit the bar / show how immature you really are / keep exposure to a minimum."

Several stars have turned to social media to update fans about life in self-isolation. Arnold schwarzenegger He shared a video on Sunday, March 15 that went viral, showing him feeding his miniature pet, called Whiskey, and donkey Lulu, carrots from the kitchen table.

Musical stars including Coldplay& # 39; s Chris Martin, singer John Legend and pop star Charli XCX They also pledged to broadcast concerts from their homes, as the World Health Organization (WHO) urges people to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.