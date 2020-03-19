Johnson County's second positive case of coronavirus confirmed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Johnson County on Thursday night.

The emergency manager said the case is in the northern part of the county.

We were notified of a second positive case of CoV19 in northern Johnson County. We were not notified of age, gender, or current disposition. Additional information may follow tomorrow. – Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) March 20, 2020

Neither the age nor the sex of the patient have been released at this time.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.