Johnson County's second positive case of coronavirus confirmed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Johnson County on Thursday night.

The emergency manager said the case is in the northern part of the county.

Neither the age nor the sex of the patient have been released at this time.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

