Johnson County's second positive case of coronavirus confirmed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Johnson County on Thursday night.
The emergency manager said the case is in the northern part of the county.
We were notified of a second positive case of CoV19 in northern Johnson County. We were not notified of age, gender, or current disposition. Additional information may follow tomorrow.
– Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) March 20, 2020
Neither the age nor the sex of the patient have been released at this time.
For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
