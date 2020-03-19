Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Fallon, Samantha Bee Riff from home – Deadline

The U.S. coronavirus blockade continues, which means that the night's comics and political commentators are doing their work from home, using social media to keep up-to-date as broadcast networks show replays of their classic shows.

Jimmy Kimmel continued his "minilogue" programming from his home. In tonight's segment, he examined Florida spring break trying to keep the party going and Netflix's announcement of a 30-day reduction in streaming quality across Europe. He also had a Zoom interview with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, showing off her bread-baking skills. As part of her online segment, Kimmel has been making a donation to a worthwhile cause every day and encouraging audience participation during quarantine. Today is Feeding America. %MINIFYHTMLbb4c7c821cd61346e6448a00c83c801f11% %MINIFYHTMLbb4c7c821cd61346e6448a00c83c801f12% He also kept the fires burning on The Daily Social Distancing Show from Trevor Noah's couch in New York City. Naturally, the coronavirus was on his mind, and it brought some good news from around the world. Except for the humble New York Knicks. Even though the disease is spreading throughout the NBA, he hates touching the New York team, joining all the free-agent superstars in that regard. Noah also had a few words of choice for Florida's spring break, most of them indifferent to the risks posed by exposure to the coronavirus. Noah had some harsh advice: “The coronavirus is the Harvey Weinstein of disease. Does not request your consent. Children act as if the coronavirus asks for permission before jumping into your body. "

Samantha Bee continued her "Beeing at Home" segment. Sure, you're washing your hands to avoid COVID-19. But have you considered that you should also wash the hams? Better safe than sorry. And working with your spouse can be even more difficult, which is why Bee offered some advice on that front.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon showed the host from his front porch, making a monologue with the help of a computer song. That came in handy in a segment called #MyQuarantineinSixWords, in which viewers submitted how they face issues as if seven consumed Hot Pockets is too many. An interview with Jennifer Garner was also available, as was Fallon's request to donate to a worthy cause. Tonight Save the Children stood out.